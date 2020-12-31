Ontex Transparency Declaration Notification
Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|
Name
|
Address (for legal entities)
|
Janus Henderson Group plc
|
201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK
Date of Notification: December 29, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: December 24, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of December 29, 2020:
|
(A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
# voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Janus Henderson Group plc
|
3,424,055
|
2,453,210
|
|
2.98%
|
|
Total
|
3,424,055
|
2,453,210
