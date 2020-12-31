 

Ontex Transparency Declaration Notification

Business Wire
31.12.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Janus Henderson Group plc

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK

Date of Notification: December 29, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: December 24, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of December 29, 2020:

(A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# voting rights

# voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of

voting rights

 

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to securities

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to securities

Janus Henderson Group plc

3,424,055

2,453,210

 

2.98%

 

Total

3,424,055

2,453,210

