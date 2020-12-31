Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.