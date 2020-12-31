 

Reservoir Capital Corp. Appoints new Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2021, Mr. Omar Gonzalez will serve as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Gonzalez will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while ensuring all financial solutions support REO’s growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Gonzalez has twenty years’ experience as an accountant with a CPA designation, most recently serving as Senior Manager with full-service Canadian accounting firm MNP. Mr. Gonzalez has worked with numerous resource-oriented and real asset companies including a number with emerging markets exposure.

"We are thrilled to welcome Omar to Reservoir’s management team," stated Lewis Reford, REO's CEO. "His addition as CFO will contribute to the Company’s mission and to the organization as a whole."

Mr. Gonzalez will replace Aamer Siddiqui as CFO of the Company. Mr. Reford and the Board would like to thank Mr. Siddiqui for his contribution to REO’s recent transition to a profitable clean power business.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 46.3MW of net operating capacity.

REO’s 2019 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2019) shows dividend income from the Company’s investments of $1,756,152 during the twelve-month period.

REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets (with a current focus on Hydro & Geothermal) in growing economies (with a current focus on Africa).

REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO’s investment policy consists essentially in taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality clean power assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

