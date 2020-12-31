The Flowr Corporation Announces Interest Payment on Debentures

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to satisfy the interest obligations in respect of its outstanding 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) to be paid on December 31, 2020 (the “Interest Payment Date”) by issuing common shares of Flowr (“Common Shares”) to holders of Debentures in accordance with the terms of the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated April 27, 2020, as amended.



As at the date hereof, there is $4,966,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding and the aggregate accrued interest on such Debentures is $339,728 (the “Interest Amount”). Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to pay the Interest Amount on the Interest Payment Date by issuing an aggregate of 894,013 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.38 per Common Share, being the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the trading day prior to the Interest Payment Date.