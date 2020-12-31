LGBTQ Loyalty Signs Letter of Intent to sell Certain Intellectual Property

The Transaction would permit the Company to retain its’ interest in the LGBTQ100 +ESG Index, its interest in the benchmark linked ETF and other LGBTQ related property rights.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company has entered into a Non-Binding Contingent Letter of Intent to sell some of its intellectual property held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Equality Preference, Inc. (the “Transaction”). The proposed purchase price may consist of a combination of cash, securities, and other consideration, including a non-exclusive license.

The final structure of the Transaction will be determined by the parties following the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice. The Transaction is an arm’s length transaction and pursuant to the terms of the Letter of Intent the parties intend to close the Transaction on or before March 31, 2021.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the following key conditions:

execution of the definitive agreement;

completion of mutually satisfactory due diligence; and

receipt of all required regulatory, corporate, and third-party approvals, including the approval of the members of the board of directors and stockholders of each company, as necessary, and the fulfillment of any applicable regulatory requirements and conditions necessary to complete the Transaction.

As more information becomes available, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc. will release more information.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com