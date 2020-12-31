Safe-T Group Launches a Consumer VPN Application, Building a Stronger Infrastructure for Significant Growth in User Base

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the launch by its subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., of a new free consumer VPN application that will be available on all operating systems.

The new product, which will offer secure access in over 100 countries across the world, is based on the global presence of NetNut’s residential network and is expected to generate substantial user streams shortly after launch.

The new VPN application allows users to enjoy a high-quality, secured internet access experience, which up until now was available only for paying users in the VPN consumer market.

"We are excited about launching this new product today and expect it to contribute to our performance in the short term. The new VPN application helped drive our decision to enter the proxy market and will ultimately lead to increasing synergies between our defense cybersecurity unit and our proxy unit. Additionally, we are planning to expand the use of the new product in the future as a basis for new enterprise and consumer products," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group.

"We believe that the combination of a strong VPN application with our superior access network will result in one of the best products in the VPN consumer market. We are happy to offer it as a free service for end users and are also working on integrating it with Safe-T's security solution for enterprises as part of the ZoneZero offering," added Barak Avitbul, CEO of NetNut Ltd.

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.