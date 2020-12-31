 

Safe-T Group Launches a Consumer VPN Application, Building a Stronger Infrastructure for Significant Growth in User Base

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

The new VPN application increases synergies between Safe-T Group’s cybersecurity business and its IP proxy business and will drive future product development

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the launch by its subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., of a new free consumer VPN application that will be available on all operating systems.

The new product, which will offer secure access in over 100 countries across the world, is based on the global presence of NetNut’s residential network and is expected to generate substantial user streams shortly after launch.

The new VPN application allows users to enjoy a high-quality, secured internet access experience, which up until now was available only for paying users in the VPN consumer market.

"We are excited about launching this new product today and expect it to contribute to our performance in the short term. The new VPN application helped drive our decision to enter the proxy market and will ultimately lead to increasing synergies between our defense cybersecurity unit and our proxy unit. Additionally, we are planning to expand the use of the new product in the future as a basis for new enterprise and consumer products," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group.

"We believe that the combination of a strong VPN application with our superior access network will result in one of the best products in the VPN consumer market. We are happy to offer it as a free service for end users and are also working on integrating it with Safe-T's security solution for enterprises as part of the ZoneZero offering," added Barak Avitbul, CEO of NetNut Ltd.

About Safe-T
Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Seite 1 von 3
Safe-T Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group Launches a Consumer VPN Application, Building a Stronger Infrastructure for Significant Growth in User Base The new VPN application increases synergies between Safe-T Group’s cybersecurity business and its IP proxy business and will drive future product developmentHERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Saga Pure ASA: Private placement in Horisont Energi
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Safe-T Group Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in December 2020 Report Titled, ‘SASE Will Improve Your Distributed Security Everywhere’
28.12.20
Safe-T Offers Free Review of Organizations’ Networks and Attack Footprint in Face of Recent SolarWinds Supply Chain Attacks
23.12.20
Safe-T and Fujitsu Portugal Launch Secure Remote Access Managed Security Service
21.12.20
Safe-T: NetNut is Entering New Defense Security Market
17.12.20
Safe-T Partners with Edvance Technology HK for the Resale of its ZoneZero VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau
15.12.20
Safe-T and Accenture Spain Launch Secure Remote Access Managed Security Service
11.12.20
Safe-T and Accenture hosted a joint Zero Trust virtual event
09.12.20
SAFE-T Announces Acquisition of Chi Cooked LLC
04.12.20
Safe-T and Fujitsu to host a joint Zero Trust virtual event
03.12.20
Safe-T Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1
Safe-T Group Ltd - Datenaustauschlösungen für eine Reihe von Branchen