 

Loop Media, Inc. and Ultimate Gamer Ring in the New Year with Times Square Virtual New Year's Eve Celebration

Glendale, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers Now Can Escape Their Quarantine Realities & Make New Year’s Eve Plans, As Loop Media & Ultimate Gamer Usher in the New Year With An Innovative New “Virtual New Year’s Eve” Immersive Experience 

via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences (OTC: LPTV), rings in the new year tonight with Virtual New Year’s Eve (VNYE) in collaboration with Ultimate Gamer, the world's first and only multi-genre esports proving ground. 

Times Square will be empty this New Year’s Eve for the first time since the ceremony’s inception in 1907 due to rising COVID-19 infection rate concerns. Jamestown—the real-estate investment and management company that owns One Times Square—has planned a New Year’s Eve celebration blending virtual and augmented experiences with live camera feeds, which is totally free. Users can download the “VNYE” app or sign in to VNYE.com.

VNYE invites users to create a custom avatar to explore new and exciting virtual reality environments and games, including a virtual Times Square. In this virtual environment, Times Square’s billboards will be replaced with digital artworks from over 46 artists, including Shyama Golden and Jeanette Getrost. Users will also enjoy virtual concerts from performers Chloe Gilligan, Alex Boye, and Armani White. At midnight, users can watch the Virtual Ball drop to usher in the New Year.

As an exclusive gaming partner, Ultimate Gamer will provide unique virtual experiences, interactive content, and streams geared toward gamers and esports fans through the VNYE app and website. Ultimate Gamer’s VNYE experience will also include the world’s largest and most current music video library, courtesy of Loop Media. 

Loop Media’s video library includes not only one of the deepest collections of music videos but also film, game, and TV trailers, as well as sports highlights that provide a variety of engaging product offerings to users. The Loop app is available to consumers on iPhone and Android, as well as all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV-supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips, and more.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Ultimate Gamer

Ultimate Gamer is an entertainment and technology organization with an eye on the future of eSports as it intersects with culture and lifestyle. Ultimate Gamer takes a multi-pronged approach aimed at celebrating gamers and gaming. For more information, visit ultimategamer.com, follow on Instagram: @the.ultimate.gamer or call (305) 224-2210. 

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips
RLM PR
LoopTV@rlmpr.com
+1-646-828-8566 

Ultimate Gamer Press:

Lynn Hason
Lynn@Labmediagroup.com 
SOURCE Ultimate Gamer


