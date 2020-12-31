 

Schneider National, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 3, 2021

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results pre-market on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through February 10th, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13714208.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America.

