 

SRAX Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 15:00  |  73   |   |   

SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has extended the expiration time for its special dividend right from December 31, 2020 to on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2021.

Special Dividend, Dividend Right and Expiration Date

On September 17, 2018, the company issued a non-transferable right (“Dividend Right”) to receive at no charge a special dividend to holders of the company's Class A common stock as well as certain holders of the company's common stock equivalents. If and when declared, the Special Dividend will consist of such number and designation of the SRAX subsidiary BIGtoken, Inc.'s securities ("Special Dividend") as determined by the company's management at their sole discretion. The Dividend Right was set to expire on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2020, unless extended by the Company (the "Expiration Time"). The Dividend Right will now expire if the Special Dividend is not declared on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2021, unless further extended by the company.

The Special Dividend will be an analog security, i.e., not digital, and not a cryptocurrency, and the Special Dividend is expected to be a fractional non-voting security that, if and when issued, is expected to only participate in a portion of the financial performance of the BIGtoken platform.

Transfer Agent and Questions

For further questions regarding the Dividend Right, please contact the information agent at:

Transfer Online, Inc.
512 SE Salmon St., Portland, OR 97214
+1 (503) 227-2950

Advisement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any term or condition contained in this press release, other than the claim that the Special Dividend will be analog and not digital, nor a cryptocurrency, is made based on the Company's information, beliefs and anticipated development as of the date hereof. The Company reserves that right to alter, modify, or change any other term herein based on future developments.

Seite 1 von 2
SRAX Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRAX Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2021 SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has extended the expiration time for its special dividend right from December 31, 2020 to on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement
TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred ...
Nicolas Valtille leaves AKKA
Kilroy Realty Announces Executive Promotions
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
SRAX Will Host the LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform Next Week
07.12.20
SRAX to Host Shaquille O’Neal and Brock Pierce as Keynote Speakers at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event