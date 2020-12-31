SRAX Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2021

SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has extended the expiration time for its special dividend right from December 31, 2020 to on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2021.

On September 17, 2018, the company issued a non-transferable right (“Dividend Right”) to receive at no charge a special dividend to holders of the company's Class A common stock as well as certain holders of the company's common stock equivalents. If and when declared, the Special Dividend will consist of such number and designation of the SRAX subsidiary BIGtoken, Inc.'s securities ("Special Dividend") as determined by the company's management at their sole discretion. The Dividend Right was set to expire on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2020, unless extended by the Company (the "Expiration Time"). The Dividend Right will now expire if the Special Dividend is not declared on or before 5:00 p.m., ET, on December 31, 2021, unless further extended by the company.

The Special Dividend will be an analog security, i.e., not digital, and not a cryptocurrency, and the Special Dividend is expected to be a fractional non-voting security that, if and when issued, is expected to only participate in a portion of the financial performance of the BIGtoken platform.

Transfer Agent and Questions

For further questions regarding the Dividend Right, please contact the information agent at:

Transfer Online, Inc.

512 SE Salmon St., Portland, OR 97214

+1 (503) 227-2950

Advisement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any term or condition contained in this press release, other than the claim that the Special Dividend will be analog and not digital, nor a cryptocurrency, is made based on the Company's information, beliefs and anticipated development as of the date hereof. The Company reserves that right to alter, modify, or change any other term herein based on future developments.