 

Allegion Gives Back to Community Hunger-Relief Efforts in Wake of Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, recently made donations to hunger-relief organizations around the world amounting to more than $500,000. These one-time gifts were designated on behalf of all Allegion employees to help support the growing number of people facing food insecurity in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we close out what’s been a very challenging year for many, it’s important to reflect on our blessings, but also the needs of others,” said Allegion President, Chairman and CEO David Petratis. “If there’s one Allegion value that I know our global team members hold very close to their hearts, it’s ‘serve others, not yourself.’ Giving financially where we see a great need at our local foodbanks and other hunger-relief organizations is more important than ever given the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities.”

Nearly half of the funds will support Feeding America the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States and its community affiliates. The organization has a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year.

The remaining financial gifts are supporting additional hunger-relief organizations in communities throughout countries where Allegion operates, like Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico and New Zealand, among others.

Allegion and its team members regularly give back to the communities where they work and live. In addition to the December hunger-relief donations, during calendar year 2020, Allegion provided more than $450,000 in support to community organizations and nonprofits around the world, including Habitat for Humanity, the American Heart Association and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The company also contributed nearly $1 million in in-kind security product donations – which included hardware for homes, as well as hundreds of bicycle lights and locks for essential healthcare workers in need of safe commutes to work. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegion additionally supported healthcare providers with a total donation of 45,000 masks.

“At Allegion, we’re grateful for essential and frontline workers – those servant leaders who are fighting this pandemic and its negative impacts, like hunger, every day. And we’re thankful we can give back at a time when it’s needed most,” Petratis added.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Allegion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allegion Gives Back to Community Hunger-Relief Efforts in Wake of Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, recently made donations to hunger-relief organizations around the world amounting to more than $500,000. These one-time gifts were designated on behalf of all …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement
TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred ...
Nicolas Valtille leaves AKKA
Kilroy Realty Announces Executive Promotions
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Allegion Announces Tim Eckersley as Leader of Allegion International
02.12.20
Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend