Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Green Garden Products (“Green Garden”), previously known as Plantation Products, for $532 million from private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co and other shareholders. Green Garden, headquartered in Norton, Mass., is a leading provider of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets, seed starters and plant nutrients in North America, shipping over 250 million seed packets annually. The addition of Green Garden’s leading brands will expand the Central portfolio into an attractive adjacent category and strengthen the Company’s relationship with major retailers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Garden into the Central Garden & Pet team upon closing,” said Tim Cofer, CEO of Central. “Our new Central to Home strategy is focused on building further scale in our two operating segments and meeting consumer and customer needs. Adding Green Garden’s well-known and trusted seed and seed starting brands for vegetables, herbs and flower gardens will expand our portfolio into an attractive adjacent garden category and will strengthen our footprint with key retail customers. Moreover, we expect to leverage our strong merchandising, brand building and digital capabilities to grow sales for both Central and our retail partners.”

Established in 1980, Green Garden currently employs over 180 full-time employees with a deep sense of pride and responsibility to carry on the traditions of its brands many of which were founded in the mid-1800s. The company’s portfolio of well-known and trusted brands includes Ferry-Morse Home Gardening, Jiffy Seed Starting, SUPERthrive Plant Nutrients, Livingston Seeds, Jiffy Hydro Hydroponics, McKenzie Seed, American Seed and NK Lawn and Garden. With production and distribution facilities in Ohio, California and Manitoba, Canada, Green Garden distributes more than 3,500 product SKUs to a network of over 70,000 retail locations across the home center, mass merchant, farm and independent, dollar store, and distributor/co-op channels in the United States and Canada as well as through its owned and operated websites.