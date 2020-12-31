Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Korea
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today confirmed the Company has entered into a supply agreement with the government of the Republic of Korea to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to support the government’s aim of providing vaccines to the public as soon as possible. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution.
“We thank the Republic of Korea for partnering with us to bring the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to South Korea. The government has moved very swiftly to get this done in the face of the pandemic. We believe this supply agreement is an important step towards building a long-lasting future collaboration between Moderna and the Republic of Korea,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We look forward to continuing discussions with government officials and to building a stronger scientific and clinical presence of Moderna in South Korea.”
About Moderna
Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.
|Diskussion: Moderna
|Diskussion: Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare