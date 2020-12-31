 

Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 15:14  |  88   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today confirmed the Company has entered into a supply agreement with the government of the Republic of Korea to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to support the government’s aim of providing vaccines to the public as soon as possible. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution.

“We thank the Republic of Korea for partnering with us to bring the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to South Korea. The government has moved very swiftly to get this done in the face of the pandemic. We believe this supply agreement is an important step towards building a long-lasting future collaboration between Moderna and the Republic of Korea,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We look forward to continuing discussions with government officials and to building a stronger scientific and clinical presence of Moderna in South Korea.”

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna

Diskussion: Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Korea Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today confirmed the Company has entered into a supply agreement with the government of the Republic of Korea to provide 40 million doses …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement
TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred ...
Nicolas Valtille leaves AKKA
Kilroy Realty Announces Executive Promotions
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:22 Uhr
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in The New England Journal of Medicine
11:12 Uhr
MedMira mit Produkt-Update!: Wow jetzt geht es Schlag auf Schlag bei MedMira. Neues Produkt-Update für Impfung und Antikörpererkennung.
10:55 Uhr
Höchststände ade: Warum das neue Börsenjahr turbulent beginnen könnte!
08:55 Uhr
China lässt ersten Corona-Impfstoff offiziell zu
30.12.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger setzen auf Impfstoff und Biden
30.12.20
Aktien New York: Wieder aufwärts - Anleger setzen auf Impfungen und Biden
30.12.20
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for Supply to Countries Outside the U.S.
30.12.20
ROUNDUP 3/'Ausweg aus der Pandemie': Großbritannien lässt weiteren Impfstoff zu
30.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Nach kleiner Pause greifen Anleger wieder zu
30.12.20
ROUNDUP 2: Großbritannien lässt Corona-Impfstoff von Astrazeneca zu

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
1.287
Moderna
29.12.20
229
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100