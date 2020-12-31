Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Korea

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today confirmed the Company has entered into a supply agreement with the government of the Republic of Korea to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to support the government’s aim of providing vaccines to the public as soon as possible. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution.

“We thank the Republic of Korea for partnering with us to bring the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to South Korea. The government has moved very swiftly to get this done in the face of the pandemic. We believe this supply agreement is an important step towards building a long-lasting future collaboration between Moderna and the Republic of Korea,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We look forward to continuing discussions with government officials and to building a stronger scientific and clinical presence of Moderna in South Korea.”