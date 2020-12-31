 

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTRM) announces today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue approximately 94.8 million of its common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 94.8 million common shares at a purchase price of $0.19 per common share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.19 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are estimated to be approximately $18.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or around January 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being sold pursuant to the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-232052), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 10, 2019 and declared effective on June 21, 2019. Such securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.  

Seite 1 von 3
Castor Maritime Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Registered Direct Offering LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Castor Maritime Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTRM) announces today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Castor Maritime Inc. Receives 180-day Extension from Nasdaq to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule; Announces entry into binding commitment letter for financing of two dry bulk carriers