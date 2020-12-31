 

US Department of Agriculture Selects Draganfly Commander Drone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 15:15  |  76   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the US Department of Agriculture has selected the use of the Draganfly Commander drones to do phenotyping and other related data collection and analysis.

The Draganfly Commander Ag-Pro model is a turn-key UAV package providing extended flight times, high level of data resolutions and accuracy and the utmost data security.

Draganfly drones are important within the agriculture industry as they support evidence-based crop, health, planning and spatial data collection. These tools and technologies can provide valuable data that can then be used to influence policies and decisions.

In light of the US Department of Commerce and the Bureau of Industry and Security having added several Chinese drone manufacturers and chip makers to the entity list with restricted access to key enabling US technologies, Draganfly believes that its trusted North American manufacturing and security is the new benchmark for governmental and private organizations.

The North America UAV market, according to Global Market Insights, recorded a valuation of USD 1.7 billion in 2017, and is likely to exceed USD 7 billion by 2024.

“The growing use of UAVs within the US Department of Agriculture for diverse applications are fueling the need for our drones,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly is incredibly honored to be working with the Department of Agriculture and looking forward to serving their department on future projects.”

Draganfly is the oldest commercial drone manufacturer in North America and is credited as the world’s first small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) to save a first human life in a search and rescue operation and this drone is currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first- class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

Seite 1 von 3
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Department of Agriculture Selects Draganfly Commander Drone Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the US …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
BFL Live on UFC Fight Pass Appoints Draganfly to Provide it’s Covid-19 Vital Intelligence & it’s Varigard Disinfecting Technologies
22.12.20
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
18.12.20
Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program
17.12.20
Rob Anson CEO and Founder of Loop Insights Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
16.12.20
Alabama State University Selects Draganfly’s Varigard Spraying Program to Disinfect All Stadiums 
15.12.20
Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol
14.12.20
Loop Insights to Integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology for Mobile Phone Instant Vital Sign Screening as part of its Venue Bubble Platform
10.12.20
Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program
10.12.20
Draganfly to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
02.12.20
Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
48
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?