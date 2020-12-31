 

Information regarding the results of the supervisory review and evaluation process of Medicinos Bankas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020   


The Board of the Bank of Lithuania, taking into account the results of the supervisory review and evaluation process (hereinafter – the “SREP”) of the private limited liability company Medicinos Bankas (legal entity code 112027077, registered office address: Pamėnkalnio g. 40, LT-01114 Vilnius) conducted by the Bank of Lithuania, analysed the SREP data of Medicinos Bankas UAB and maintained the extension of an additional amount of capital requirement of 1.8 percent established during the previous evaluation process which was calculated for additional risks according to Pillar 2. The Bank will have to comply with the following minimum requirements for own funds:

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital adequacy ratio: 5.5 per cent;

- Tier 1 (T1) capital adequacy ratio: 7.4 per cent;

- Total SREP capital adequacy ratio: 9.8 per cent;

- Total capital adequacy ratio (taking into account all reserve requirements): 12.3 per cent.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt





