 

Continued Arrival of New Electric Vehicles to DSG Global, Inc. Subsidiary Imperium Motors’ Experience Center Positions Company for Strong 2021 Sales Launch

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) announces the continued arrivals of electric vehicles into subsidiary Imperium Motors’ California-based Experience Center, positioning the Company for its 2021 sales launch with vehicles in stock. The Company anticipates a Grand Opening of the Experience Center in early 2021, allowing consumers and dealer candidates to see and drive any of the newly delivered electric low and high speed vehicles.

The previously announced recent shipment of Jonway, Skywell and Rumble Motors models of cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, scooters and electric bikes are now on display in the Experience Center and in its on-site warehouse.

“With the arrival of these vehicles to our facility, we are now officially on track to launch our 2021 Imperium Motors sales efforts,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp “We have long spoken of the excellent quality and value of these vehicles as well as their value to the environment. Importantly, they are a key component of our projected 2021 revenue, and we anticipate a strong start to the New Year.”

About Imperium Motor Company
Imperium Motor Company is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company’s ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company’s expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

