Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash is fair to Sportsman’s shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Sportsman’s shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Sportsman’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Sportsman’s shareholders; (2) determine whether Great American is underpaying for Sportsman’s; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Sportsman’s shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Sportsman’s shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

