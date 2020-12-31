Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in The New England Journal of Medicine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today announced that interim safety and primary efficacy results from the Phase 3 trial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The 100 μg two-dose regime of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine given 28 days apart was well-tolerated and demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19. The Phase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 COVE study was based on the analysis of COVID-19 cases confirmed and adjudicated starting two weeks following the second dose of vaccine. This final analysis was based on 196 cases, of which 185 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 11 cases observed in the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine group, corresponding to a 94.1% vaccine efficacy (95% CI 89.3-96.8%; p<0.0001).

A secondary endpoint analyzed severe cases of COVID-19 and included 30 severe cases (as defined in the study protocol) in this analysis. All 30 cases occurred in the placebo group and none in the mRNA-1273 vaccinated group. There was one COVID-19-related death in the study to date, which occurred in the placebo group.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine exhibited a favorable tolerability and safety profile. Based on a data cut-off date of November 25, 2020, the study had a median of 9 weeks of safety data available after the second dose and contributed to the main safety dataset. Baseline demographic characteristics were generally balanced between the placebo and vaccine groups. Among these participants, the mean age was 51.4 years, 47.3% were female, 24.8% were older than 65 years, and 16.7% were under the age of 65 but have high-risk chronic diseases that put them at increased risk of severe COVID-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity and cardiac disease. Participants from communities of color represented 37% of the study population, similar to the diversity of the U.S. at large. This included 20.5% participants who identify as Hispanic or LatinX, and 10.2% participants who identify as Black or African American.