 

Avicanna Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 15:27  |  54   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna", or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) is pleased to announce that further to the closing of its marketed public offering of 5,966,900 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.85 per Unit which occurred on December 8, 2020 (the “Offering”), the Agents (as defined below) have exercised their over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") in full to sell an additional 895,034 Units at a price of $0.85 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $760,780.

Including the Units sold pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option, a total of 6,861,934 Units were issued under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,832,645. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $1.20 per share until December 8, 2023.

The Offering was conducted on a “best efforts” basis by a syndicate of agents led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead agent and sole-bookrunner, and including Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, including those proceeds raised in connection with the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, for product development, working capital and general corporate purposes, as further described in the Company’s short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The securities described in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and under the securities laws of any applicable state. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States.

