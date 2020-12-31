 

RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study of Opaganib

31.12.2020, 15:30  |  31   |   |   

Preliminary data from the non-powered U.S. Phase 2 study of 40 hospitalized patients shows that orally-administered opaganib was safe, with no material safety differences between opaganib and control arms

Consistent trends demonstrate greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment at Day 14 in the opaganib-treated arm across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes, correlating with clinical improvement as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) ordinal scale

The opaganib-treated arm demonstrated a greater improvement in reaching room air within 14 days (52.6% vs. 22.2%); greater improvement in reduction to 50% supplemental oxygen by Day 14 (89.5% vs. 66.7%); a higher proportion of patients discharged by Day 14 (73.7% vs. 55.6%) and a greater reduction in the median total oxygen requirement (AUC) over 14 days (68.0% vs. 46.7%)

Top-line data from the global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study in 270 hospitalized patients expected Q1/2021 and an interim DSMB futility analysis is expected in the coming weeks

Opaganib targets a human cell component involved in viral replication, potentially minimizing the likelihood for resistance due to viral mutations

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that preliminary top-line data from its U.S. Phase 2 study with orally-administered opaganib (Yeliva, ABC294640)[1] in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia demonstrated positive safety and efficacy signals.

RedHill Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/RedHill Biopharma)

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled U.S. Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with opaganib (NCT04414618) enrolled 40 patients requiring oxygen support. The study was not powered for statistical significance and aimed to evaluate safety and identify preliminary signs of activity. Patients in the study were randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either opaganib or placebo on top of standard-of-care (SoC) and were followed up for up to 42 days post treatment initiation.

  • Top-line results from the study found opaganib to be safe, with no material safety differences between the opaganib and placebo treatment arms. Overall, fewer patients suffered from serious adverse events (SAEs) in the opaganib treatment arm than in the placebo arm. In this small sample size, there were few events of intubation or fatality and these were balanced between the two arms.
  • The opaganib-treated arm demonstrated a consistent trend of greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment on Day 14 across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes, correlating with clinical improvement as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) ordinal scale:
