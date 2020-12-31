Tribune Publishing Company Announces Closure of BestReviews Sale, Updates Guidance for Q4 and Full Year 2020 and Provides Revenue and AEBITDA Guidance for 2021

Tribune Publishing also updated its guidance for Q4 and full year 2020, excluding the impact of BestReviews, and released revenue and AEBITDA guidance for 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company expects to generate a range of $191M-$192M in revenue and $28M-$29M in AEBITDA

For the full year of 2020 the Company expects to generate a range of $745M-$746M in revenue and $72M-$73M in AEBITDA

For fiscal year 2021 the Company expects to generate a range of $675M-$690M in revenue and $105M-$113M in AEBITDA



Commenting on the updated guidance for Q4 and full year 2020 and newly announced guidance for 2021, Terry Jimenez said, “We have taken measures throughout 2020 that will benefit 2021 and beyond, and our guidance reflects those measures. As we continue to execute our digital subscription, advertising and content strategies, we expect to generate substantial year-over-year increases in AEBITDA next year and create a clear path for long-term strong performance.”

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based largely on our current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by us. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, include, without limitation, the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and related governmental and economic responses; changes in advertising demand, circulation levels and audience shares; competition and other economic conditions; our ability to develop and grow our online businesses; changes in newsprint price and availability; our ability to maintain data security and comply with privacy-related laws; economic and market conditions that could impact the level of our required contributions to the defined benefit pension plans to which we contribute; decisions by trustees under rehabilitation plans (if applicable) or other contributing employers with respect to multiemployer plans to which we contribute which could impact the level of our contributions; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; concentration of stock ownership among our principal stockholders whose interest may differ from those of other stockholders; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results. For specific risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, refer to Item 1A. Risk Factors in the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. For more information about these and other risks, see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.