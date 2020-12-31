 

PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company

No B.S. Skincare to Join PureK Holdings’ Portfolio of Holistic Wellness and Plant-Based Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana LLC, (“PureKana”), is pleased to announce that effective today it has entered into a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with DTC Brands, LLC to acquire No B.S. Life, LLC (“No B.S. Skincare”), the industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. The transaction is an arm’s length acquisition and all figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Under the terms of the binding LOI, PureK Holdings Corp. and its PureKana subsidiary will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership units of No B.S. Life, LLC, with 65% of the purchase price to be paid by PureK Holdings Corp. and 35% to be paid by PureKana, with resulting proportional ownership interests. PureK Holdings Corp. will issue $4 million payable in unsecured convertible debentures, with 3.25% non-compounding interest, payable in cash or common shares of PureK Holdings Corp. at the discretion of PureK Holdings Corp. on or before twenty-four (24) months following the date of closing. A cash payment of $500,000 will be made within six (6) months of the date of closing. Current members of DTC Brands, LLC will be eligible to receive earnout compensation of $1 million if the company’s revenues and EBITDA equal or exceed $6 million and $360,000, respectively, in fiscal 2021, and/or $2.5 million if the company’s revenues and EBITDA exceed $8 million and $480,000, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Other than the issuance of the unsecured convertible debentures noted above, there is no long term debt being assumed. The parties intend to complete these transactions as soon as is practicable and will use commercially reasonable efforts for the closing to occur no later than January 31, 2021.

No B.S. Skincare was founded to provide consumers an all-natural and environmentally friendly alternative to the excesses of the beauty industry. The company’s products are made with potent, plant-based and scientifically proven natural ingredients and – unlike other skincare solutions - with absolutely no harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. All of the company’s products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.

