 

Say G’day to American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year—Kira Bailey!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today unveiled its 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey. Kira—a nurturing and inquisitive 10-year-old who cares deeply for animals and the environment—joins American Girl’s line of contemporary characters that inspires children to make a positive difference in the world. Whether she’s caring for an orphaned koala joey or facing a bushfire that’s threatening her great-aunts’ wildlife sanctuary in Australia, Kira confronts critical ecological issues, such as wildlife protection and the threat of climate change, that are more relevant to our planet than ever.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005023/en/

American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey, whose Australia-set storyline focuses on wildlife protection and climate challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey, whose Australia-set storyline focuses on wildlife protection and climate challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As American Girl kicks off its 35th year, Kira joins our lineup of diverse and purposeful characters who star in stories that reflect the realities of the times—whether it’s historical or modern-day,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “As we all witnessed the bushfires rage in Australia last year and start up again this September, and the devastating wildfires in the western United States, we knew it was important to focus Kira’s story on the major conservation and climate challenges facing our planet today—causes that are extremely important to today’s youth. Through Kira, we hope our fans will learn that we all have a part to play in taking positive action for our planet.”

To further support Kira’s message, American Girl is partnering with NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, Inc. (WIRES), Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for sick, injured, and orphaned animals, including those impacted by bushfires and drought. Today through December 30, 2021, American Girl is supporting the organization’s mission to rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife by matching customer donations dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $25,000. To learn more about how American Girl is helping WIRES, visit www.americangirl.com/kira.

Seite 1 von 4
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Say G’day to American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year—Kira Bailey! American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today unveiled its 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey. Kira—a nurturing and inquisitive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred ...
Nicolas Valtille leaves AKKA
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference
08.12.20
Mattel Names Jonathan Anschell Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary
03.12.20
Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight”

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
206
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball