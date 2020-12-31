Financial Calendar 2021

 

31 December 2020

G4S PLC

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

G4S plc, the leading global security company, announces its intended financial calendar for 2021:

By 30 April or 30 June (as the case may be) Publication of Integrated Report and Accounts
By 30 June Annual General Meeting
By 30 August Announcement of half-year results to 30 June 2021

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

For further enquiries, please contact: 
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189
Media enquiries:
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 7595 523483

                                               

LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12


