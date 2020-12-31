Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution

On December 31, 2020, Tekla Life Sciences Investors paid a distribution of $0.40 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized short-term capital gains and net realized long-term capital gains. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $180,403,667, of which $177,263,254 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on December 31, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source.