HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.

31.12.2020
Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared, fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.

The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction occurred today.


About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017.
HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About Factor
Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy, hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.

