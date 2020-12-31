Caliva Ends 2020 in Record-Breaking Fashion with Industry-Changing Announcements

“ In a year as unprecedented as 2020 ,” Caliva CEO Dennis O’Malley concedes, “ we were thrilled to build on Caliva’s success by growing our consumer reach, expanding our social equity work, and bringing new innovation to the world of cannabis. With all that the Caliva team has accomplished in 2020, we’re looking forward to continuing our momentum into 2021. ”

Caliva, the largest vertically integrated, omnichannel cannabis company in California, closes 2020 with a myriad of exciting milestones and the momentum to build on in 2021. Successful new brand and product launches, retail delivery expansion, social justice efforts and strategic growth partnerships ensure that consumers will have even more to look forward to from this cannabis powerhouse in the coming year.

In December, Caliva partner, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, introduced his first cannabis brand, MONOGRAM, to the world. Following 18 months of careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices, the line has quickly become both a media and consumer darling. Media from the Los Angeles Times to Maxim featured the launch, while organic mentions from DJ Khaled’s Instagram to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live drove national attention for the brand. MONOGRAM’s launch proved to be the most successful in Caliva history.

Coinciding with the MONOGRAM launch, Caliva also extended its delivery footprint with the opening of its Hanford delivery depot, the fifth for Caliva in California. Extending the company’s reach to the underserved market of the Central Valley, Hanford is setting new records for Caliva as its fastest growing delivery depot. As part of the ongoing direct-to-consumer growth, Caliva also received license approval for a sixth delivery depot in Chula Vista to cover the San Diego market. Between Hanford and the future Chula Vista depots, Caliva will serve more than 5 million additional Californians – enabling Caliva to deliver to over 58% of California’s population.

In addition to retail and delivery expansion, Caliva’s roll-out of new fulfilment types, including scheduled and express delivery, curbside pick-up and car-hop, powered growth in Caliva.com’s user base, allowing customers to access cannabis on their terms. Caliva surpassed 1.5M consumer transactions in its history in 2020. Leveraging Caliva's flywheel of consumer information generated from the company’s direct to consumer business, Caliva's product development team was also able to synthesize feedback and develop products that best match consumer needs. Seeing a demand for value and convenience, the Caliva team was able to rapidly prototype and launch Deli Roll Ups, a 14 gram (half-ounce) of pre-ground flower, packaged with rolling papers, and crutches, ready to fill, roll, and twist for consumer ease of enjoyment. Other 2020 new product innovations include Fresh Flower Vapes, an hCBD Cold Brew Coffee called Soul Grind, and Deli Nickels, the company’s first entry into the edibles market.