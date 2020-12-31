The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces $400,000 in Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) today announced the four 2020 recipients of the Better Together Resilient Communities grants, a program funded by the Foundation to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in Northern and Central California.

The program awarded $100,000 each to Sustainable Solano, Greenbelt Alliance, the Wiyot Tribe, and The Nature Conservancy. All of the projects are designed to reduce flood risk and support healthy, resilient coastlines and wetlands.

“These grants are founded on the premise that relying on the experience, expertise, and established partnerships of local organizations and tribes is the most effective path for helping highly vulnerable communities to prepare for the reality of climate change,” said Stephanie Isaacson, Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. “The urgency of the problem requires ideas that are both innovative and practical, so that they can be shared as widely as possible.”

The Better Together Resilient Communities grant program, established in 2017, will invest $2 million over five years in funding from The PG&E Corporation Foundation. Strategies and solutions resulting from the grants are made publicly available to assist all communities in resilience planning and work, and to encourage local and regional partnerships.

Project Proposals and Goals

The Sustainable Solano project, “Suisun City Community Resilience,” will address flood risks via green infrastructure installations, providing inputs into the development of a broader flood action plan. Goals include:

Conduct wide community outreach to inform the creation of the Suisun City Flood Resiliency Action Plan

Develop a Resilient Neighborhood in a vulnerable community at extreme risk for flooding

Launch a youth environmental leadership internship program

“Thanks to this funding we can focus on a community that may have otherwise been overlooked and expand our outreach to local governments, multi-level stakeholders and youth to help them understand flood risks in Suisun City, and learn how they can be actively engaged in making their communities a more thriving and resilient place,” said Elena Karoulina, Executive Director of Sustainable Solano.