 

The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces $400,000 in Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 17:45  |  46   |   |   

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) today announced the four 2020 recipients of the Better Together Resilient Communities grants, a program funded by the Foundation to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in Northern and Central California.

The program awarded $100,000 each to Sustainable Solano, Greenbelt Alliance, the Wiyot Tribe, and The Nature Conservancy. All of the projects are designed to reduce flood risk and support healthy, resilient coastlines and wetlands.

“These grants are founded on the premise that relying on the experience, expertise, and established partnerships of local organizations and tribes is the most effective path for helping highly vulnerable communities to prepare for the reality of climate change,” said Stephanie Isaacson, Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. “The urgency of the problem requires ideas that are both innovative and practical, so that they can be shared as widely as possible.”

The Better Together Resilient Communities grant program, established in 2017, will invest $2 million over five years in funding from The PG&E Corporation Foundation. Strategies and solutions resulting from the grants are made publicly available to assist all communities in resilience planning and work, and to encourage local and regional partnerships.

Project Proposals and Goals

The Sustainable Solano project, “Suisun City Community Resilience,” will address flood risks via green infrastructure installations, providing inputs into the development of a broader flood action plan. Goals include:

  • Conduct wide community outreach to inform the creation of the Suisun City Flood Resiliency Action Plan
  • Develop a Resilient Neighborhood in a vulnerable community at extreme risk for flooding
  • Launch a youth environmental leadership internship program

“Thanks to this funding we can focus on a community that may have otherwise been overlooked and expand our outreach to local governments, multi-level stakeholders and youth to help them understand flood risks in Suisun City, and learn how they can be actively engaged in making their communities a more thriving and resilient place,” said Elena Karoulina, Executive Director of Sustainable Solano.

Seite 1 von 3


PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces $400,000 in Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) today announced the four 2020 recipients of the Better Together Resilient Communities grants, a program funded by the Foundation to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement
TriState Capital Closes $105 Million Capital Raise, Issuing Common Equity, Convertible Preferred ...
Kilroy Realty Announces Executive Promotions
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
PG&E Proposes Expanding Its Battery Energy Storage Portfolio to Improve Electric Reliability, Further Integrate Renewable Energy
22.12.20
With Many Still Sheltering, Working and Schooling at Home During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers of the Risks of Carbon Monoxide
15.12.20
With More Families Staying Home for the Holidays, PG&E Offers Safety Tips for Seasonal Decorating and Cooking
15.12.20
PG&E Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday to Discuss Ongoing Safety Work to Prevent Wildfires
14.12.20
PG&E Pays Over $268 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties
14.12.20
PG&E Offering More Than 120 College Scholarships Totaling Nearly $300,000
12.12.20
Stormy Weather is Expected to Impact Northern and Central California This Week and Next
07.12.20
PG&E Reminds Customers of Ongoing Support Available to Help with the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts
07.12.20
PSPS Update: Based on More Favorable Weather Conditions, PG&E Cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff Anticipated for Today in Portions of Five Counties
07.12.20
Potential PSPS Update: Due to Improved Weather Conditions, Scope of Public Safety Power Shutoff Significantly Reduced. PG&E May Still Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of Five Counties Beginning Early Monday Morning

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien