PDL Community Bancorp Announces that PFS Service Corp. entered into a Contract of Sale of Real Property

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22, 2020, PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”), through PFS Service Corp. (“PFS”), the service company of its subsidiary Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), entered into a contract of sale and leaseback of the real property that PFS owns located at 3821 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, New Jersey (the “Real Property”). The purchase price for the Real Property is $2.4 million. PFS’ carrying value of the Real Property as of December 22, 2020 was $512,000. It is anticipated that there will be additional expenses incurred during the closing of the transaction.



In the leaseback transaction, the Bank will lease back the Real Property for an initial term of 15 years and will have four optional terms of five years each. The initial base annual rent will be $145,000 subject to annual rent increases of 1.5%.