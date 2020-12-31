 

PDL Community Bancorp Announces that PFS Service Corp. entered into a Contract of Sale of Real Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 17:43  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22, 2020, PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”), through PFS Service Corp. (“PFS”), the service company of its subsidiary Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), entered into a contract of sale and leaseback of the real property that PFS owns located at 3821 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, New Jersey (the “Real Property”). The purchase price for the Real Property is $2.4 million. PFS’ carrying value of the Real Property as of December 22, 2020 was $512,000. It is anticipated that there will be additional expenses incurred during the closing of the transaction.

In the leaseback transaction, the Bank will lease back the Real Property for an initial term of 15 years and will have four optional terms of five years each. The initial base annual rent will be $145,000 subject to annual rent increases of 1.5%.

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “2021 will continue to be a year of investing – in the safety of our people and the future of our organization and our communities – with the clear goal of enhancing stakeholder values.”

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Seite 1 von 3
PDL Community Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDL Community Bancorp Announces that PFS Service Corp. entered into a Contract of Sale of Real Property NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On December 22, 2020, PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”), through PFS Service Corp. (“PFS”), the service company of its subsidiary Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), entered into a contract of sale and leaseback …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
PDL Community Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program