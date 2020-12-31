W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Sale of Real Estate Investment

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the sale of one of its real estate investments - an office complex located in New York City. The Company expects to report a realized pre-tax net gain of approximately $105 million on the sale in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an approximate $52 million pre-tax increase in stockholders’ equity as a result of the accounting treatment required by the transaction’s structure. The gain is in keeping with the Company’s long-term strategy of investing for total return in order to continue delivering superior long-term value creation to shareholders despite a low interest rate environment.

