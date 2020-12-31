 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to be Corporate Exhibitor at 2021 CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment Summit January 9th-10th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 17:52  |  105   |   |   


The Company Will Exhibit Through a Virtual Booth to Present its Products, Product Lines, and Business Initiatives to a Broad Array of Top Tier Institutional Biotech Investors 

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has been approved to be a Corporate Exhibitor at the 5th Annual CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan (“Pre-JPM”) Healthcare Investment Summit (the “Summit”). The Company will have the opportunity to present its products, product lines, business initiatives, and strategic plan for 2021 – to a broad array of top tier institutional biotech investors.      

Link to CTIC 5th Annual Pre-JPM Healthcare Investment Summit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ctic-5th-pre-jpm-healthcare-investment-su ...

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3
Zink jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to be Corporate Exhibitor at 2021 CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment Summit January 9th-10th, 2021 The Company Will Exhibit Through a Virtual Booth to Present its Products, Product Lines, and Business Initiatives to a Broad Array of Top Tier Institutional Biotech Investors  NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire- …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
45% Kupferäquivalent auf 4,22m: Adventus Mining mit sensationellen Bohrergebnissen auf El Domo!
29.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its 3rd Production Run of its Gelatin Free, CBD Infused Gum Drop Product, Branded as: Tauri-Gummies
28.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Expands its CBD Infused Skin Care Offerings to Include More Than 10 Different Products
28.12.20
Profiteur des Silberbooms: Kuya Silver – Niedrigkosten-Silberproduktion ab 2021
24.12.20
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
24.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Funds the Entirety of the Master Services Agreement that it Recently Entered Into with CSTI
23.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Expand its Existing Product Line of CBD Infused Bath Bombs, Branded Under the Tauri-Gum Name
22.12.20
Sierra Metals meldet Einreichung eines technischen Berichts NI 43-101 für deutlich erhöhte Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Silbermine Cusi in Mexiko
21.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Translated Version of its Tauri-Gum Packaging Language: Mandarin Chinese
21.12.20
„Aus der Krise herauswachsen“: Rohstoffe auf zu neuen Höhen! Diese Unternehmen positionieren sich perfekt!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1.227
Alle Fakten sprechen für (Nevada) Zinc - High Grade Zink!