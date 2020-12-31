Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to be Corporate Exhibitor at 2021 CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment Summit January 9th-10th, 2021
The Company Will Exhibit Through a Virtual Booth to Present its Products, Product Lines, and Business Initiatives to a Broad Array of Top Tier Institutional Biotech Investors
NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has been approved to be a Corporate Exhibitor at the 5th Annual CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan (“Pre-JPM”) Healthcare Investment Summit (the “Summit”). The Company will have the opportunity to present its products, product lines, business initiatives, and strategic plan for 2021 – to a broad array of top tier institutional biotech investors.
Link to CTIC 5th Annual Pre-JPM Healthcare Investment Summit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ctic-5th-pre-jpm-healthcare-investment-su ...
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
0 Kommentare