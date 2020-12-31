 

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Liquidia Corporation – LQDA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) resulting from allegations that Liquidia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 25, 2020, Liquidia announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) for the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil), inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”). Specifically, the Company stated, among other things, that “[i]n the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” citing “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.”

On this news, Liquidia's stock price fell over 5% to close at $2.94 per share on November 25, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Liquidia shareholders. If you purchased securities of Liquidia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2016.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

