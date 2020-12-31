Solar Alliance Announces New Chairman

“As a Founder & former CEO of this Company it has been my honour to work alongside a great team that has helped improve this world for the better,” said Mr. Bak. “We have developed over $1 billion of renewable assets that are currently operational and helped accelerate the world’s transition to renewable energy. From founding the Company in 2003, listing it in 2007 and leading the development of over 360MW of renewable assets, now is the right time to move on and focus on other opportunities. The appointment of Mr. Clark as Chairman is part of a strategic succession process that I fully support. As a shareholder and supporter of Solar Alliance I look forward to seeing great things from this Company in 2021 and the coming years.”

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) announces that CEO Michael Clark has been appointed Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jason Bak has resigned as Chairman in order to pursue other opportunities and the Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“I am proud to be appointed Chairman of Solar Alliance as we move into a new year filled with exciting possibilities,” said CEO Myke Clark. “I would like to thank Mr. Bak for his dedication to Solar Alliance and his continued support of our goals. The progress this Company made under his direction as a Founder, CEO and Chairman helped set the stage for the growth and opportunities we now see in front of us. Solar Alliance is well positioned to take advantage of the incredible growth we are seeing in the solar industry and I look forward to a prosperous 2021.”

Anton Shihoff, Ken Stadlin and Bob Miller remain as members of the board of directors alongside Mr. Clark.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Myke Clark, CEO 416-848-7744 mclark@solaralliance.com



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and California and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."