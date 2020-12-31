 

Ponce De Leon Foundation Announces Grant Awards

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Ponce De Leon Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded a total amount of $375,000 to nonprofits that are making a difference in our communities. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has granted over $1 million in grants.

Madeline V. Marquez, Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated, “We are honored to support these organizations during the challenging times of COVID-19.” Carlos P. Naudon, President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated, “COVID-19 has proven that non-profits are ever so important in the well-being of our communities.” Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated, “The way our communities have pulled together and our non-profits stepped up to help has been the silver lining during these difficult times and I am excited to be a part of the Ponce De Leon Foundation which strives to help non-profits support the communities we serve.”

Act Now Foundation, Inc.: $10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Care Project – “Aging in Place” Project.

Ali Forney Center, Inc.: $25,000 for the Financial Literacy Training for Homeless LGBTQ Youth Project.

Andromeda Community Initiative, Inc.: $20,000 for the Masonry Restoration Project.

Council for Unity Inc.: $15,000 for The Council for Unity “Dragon Slayer” Expansion Project.

Daniel’s Music Foundation: $10,000 for the DMF Virtual Community Project.

Family Life Academy Charter Schools.: $25,000 for the FLACS K-2 Home Library Project.

Jersey City Connections, Inc.: $20,000 for the Pride Assists Project.

Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service: $20,000 for the Integrated Case Management Services Project.

My Time, Inc.: $20,000 for the “Me Time” A Social/Recreational Program.

Neighborhood SHOPP, Inc.: $30,000 for the SHOPP Senior Virtual Connections Initiatives Project.

New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Inc.: $25,000 for the Financial Management and Loan Readiness Program for Small Businesses Project.

Per Scholas, Inc.: $25,000 for the 1,000 Careers in Tech Project.

Sapna NYC, Inc.: $20,000 for the Sapna NYC COVID Community Response Project.

Save Latin America, Inc.: $20,000 for the SLA - Diabetes Outreach Campaign.

Spanish Speaking Elderly Council RAICES, Inc.: $25,000 for the Raices Pilot Telemental Health Program.

The Forum for Urban Design: $25,000 for the Neighborhoods Now Project.

The Point Community Development Corporation, Inc.: $10,000 for the Blank Plate Empowered Meals Project.

Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corp.: $20,000 for the Business Resources Investment Services Center Project.

Union City Music Project, Inc.: $10,000 for the After School Orchestral Music Foundation Program.

About the Ponce De Leon Foundation: Ponce De Leon Foundation is a private 501(c)3 charitable corporation launched in 2017 with a generous gift of stock and cash from Ponce Bank, when the Bank was converted to mutual holding company. Ponce De Leon Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the communities in which Ponce Bank maintains full-service branches. With this gift, Ponce Bank made clear its commitment to continue its tradition of supporting the communities it serves. For further information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation you can send an email to Grants@Poncedeleonfoundation.org.

About Ponce Bank: Ponce Bank is a subsidiary of PDL Community Bancorp, a NASDAQ company trading under the symbol PDLB. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association headquartered in the Bronx, New York. The Bank’s business is conducted through the administrative office and 13 branch banking offices. The banking offices are located in the Bronx (4 branches), Manhattan (2 branches), Queens (3 branches) and Brooklyn (3 branches), New York and Union City (1 branch), New Jersey. The primary market area currently consists of the New York City metropolitan area. www.poncebank.com (718) 931-9000.


