Platinex Completes Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), issuing a total of 11,430,338 flow-through units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds of $857,275. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (" FT Share ") of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (" Warrant ") is exercisable into a non-flow through common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid Leede Jones Gable Inc, Foundation Markets Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and EDE Asset Management Inc. ("Finders") an aggregate of (i) cash fees of $30,660, equal to 6% of the subscription proceeds realized from subscribers introduced to the Private Placement by such Finders; and (ii) 408,800 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants"), representing 6% of the number of FT Units purchased by subscribers referred by the Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

An officer of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 100,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to this person constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company, which will be filed within 10 days.