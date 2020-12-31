Intema provides clarification and update

Management also confirms that it is unaware of any undisclosed material information. Although the Corporation is seeking opportunities in the iGaming and eSports sectors and it has been introduced to certain industry players, no agreement or letter of intent has been entered into and there can be no assurances that any transaction will ever take place.

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF). Following the press release issued this day and the request by the TSX Venture Exchange that additional information be provided, the Corporation hereby announces that the agreement entered into with Lazarus Growth, as mentioned in the initial press release, is for a three-month period and is cancellable upon 30 days’ notice, with a retainer of $4,000 per month. The agreement with Lazarus Growth is at arm’s length.

As announced on December 18, 2020, the Corporation raised gross proceeds of $600,000 for its working capital and it continues to focus on the development of the HealthCentric AI platform, following the launch of the beta version, which enables U.S. health care professionals to test and evaluate its advanced functionalities and flag any issues with the developers so that the best possible platform can be launched in early 2021.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

