TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online Store, and Filing Trademarks in 54 Countries

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce progress with its initiatives to potentially expand production and commercialization of its flagship product TAAT both domestically within the United States as well as in new international markets. By optimizing production line layouts, automating workflows, and adding new machinery to the Company’s Las Vegas, NV processing facility in which the Beyond Tobacco base material of TAAT is produced, the facility’s maximum capacity will be increased by approximately 100%. Based on this enhanced production bandwidth which could enable TAAT to be supplied on a larger scale, the Company has accelerated development of an e-commerce platform through which TAAT can be purchased online by legal-aged smokers in the United States. To further prepare for potential international expansions, the Company has now filed a total of 54 trademark applications internationally for the TAAT and/or Beyond Tobacco terms in an effort to secure intellectual property rights in markets where TAAT may be sold in the future.



In a press release dated November 13, 2020, the Company announced it was upgrading its equipment in order to increase the production rate of Beyond Tobacco. At the time, the Company was producing approximately 600 lb / 272 kg of Beyond Tobacco per day, which was approximately 50% of its maximum capacity of 1,200 lb / 544 kg per day based on two eight-hour shifts. The Company has received and installed several upgraded units of production machinery and reconfigured its equipment and fixtures to maximize use of space and achieve greater efficiency through automation. As a result, the Company has determined it will be able to produce more than 2,400 lb / 1,088 kg of Beyond Tobacco per day, which is sufficient to manufacture more than four pallets (1,440 cartons each) of TAAT. Furthermore, the Company has engaged a REALTOR who specializes in industrial properties to find a larger facility which could allow for in-house production of Beyond Tobacco to be scaled to an even greater degree.