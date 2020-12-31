The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sportsman’s Warehouse announced on December 21, 2020, that it was entering an agreement to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group (“Great American”) at a cash price of $18.00 per share. The investigation will determine if $18.00 per share is adequate consideration to the Company’s shareholders and if the Company’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders regarding the deal with Great American.