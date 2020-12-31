 

Indiva Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Interest Payment on Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 22:00  |  65   |   |   

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 630,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain employees and an executive officer. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share and will be valid until December 30, 2025. The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for issuances of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of the grant, the company has a total of 8,158,333 stock options issued, representing approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into shares for debt agreements, to satisfy an aggregate of $45,750 ("Debt") in relation to accrued but unpaid portions of the interest payments outstanding ("Interest") under certain convertible debentures of the Company issued in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 (the "Debentures"). The Debt will be satisfied by the issuance of common shares ("Shares") of the Company. The creditors include certain related parties of the Company, including John A Marotta, a director of the Company, Andre LaFleche, a director of the Company, Niel Marotta, the CEO and a director of the Company and Jennifer Welsh, the CFO of the Company (collectively, the "Related Parties"). Every other creditor is an arm's length party who subscribed for convertible debentures of the Company.

An aggregate of 183,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share are proposed to be issued to the creditors which includes an aggregate of 152,000 Shares to be issued to the Related Parties. An aggregate of 100,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to John A Marotta, a director of the Company, representing the extinguishment of $25,000 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 40,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to Andre Lafleche, a director of the Company, representing the extinguishment of $10,000 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 10,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's CEO, Niel Marotta representing the extinguishment of $2,500 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 2,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's CFO, Jennifer Welsh representing the extinguishment of $500 in Interest amounts owing.

Seite 1 von 4


Indiva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indiva Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Interest Payment on Debentures LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 630,000 incentive stock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Indiva Reports Record Market Share and Production for November 2020