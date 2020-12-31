Indiva Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Interest Payment on Debentures

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 630,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain employees and an executive officer. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share and will be valid until December 30, 2025. The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for issuances of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of the grant, the company has a total of 8,158,333 stock options issued, representing approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.



The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into shares for debt agreements, to satisfy an aggregate of $45,750 ("Debt") in relation to accrued but unpaid portions of the interest payments outstanding ("Interest") under certain convertible debentures of the Company issued in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 (the "Debentures"). The Debt will be satisfied by the issuance of common shares ("Shares") of the Company. The creditors include certain related parties of the Company, including John A Marotta, a director of the Company, Andre LaFleche, a director of the Company, Niel Marotta, the CEO and a director of the Company and Jennifer Welsh, the CFO of the Company (collectively, the "Related Parties"). Every other creditor is an arm's length party who subscribed for convertible debentures of the Company.

An aggregate of 183,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share are proposed to be issued to the creditors which includes an aggregate of 152,000 Shares to be issued to the Related Parties. An aggregate of 100,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to John A Marotta, a director of the Company, representing the extinguishment of $25,000 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 40,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to Andre Lafleche, a director of the Company, representing the extinguishment of $10,000 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 10,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's CEO, Niel Marotta representing the extinguishment of $2,500 in Interest amounts owing. An aggregate of 2,000 Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's CFO, Jennifer Welsh representing the extinguishment of $500 in Interest amounts owing.