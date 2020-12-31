 

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or About January 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 30,000,000 units completed on November 18, 2020 (the “offering”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about January 4, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “DMYI.U”, and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on the NYSE under the symbols “DMYI” and “DMYI WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on companies within the broader consumer technology ecosystem that are either consumer-facing or support the infrastructure of consumer applications (“apps”) with enterprise valuations in an approximate valuation range of $1.0 billion to $3.0 billion, though the Company’s search may span consumer software segments worldwide and may pursue a target outside its expected range.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 12, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: +1 866 471 2526, facsimile: +1 212 902 9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

dMY Technology Group III (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or About January 4, 2021 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 30,000,000 units completed on November 18, 2020 (the “offering”) may elect to separately trade the shares of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Co-Chief Investment Officer Appointments and ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Six Property Portfolio for $12.0 million
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity