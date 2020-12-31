 

Piper Sandler Completes Acquisition of Leading Restructuring Firm TRS Advisors

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of TRS Advisors. TRS Advisors and its senior bankers have been integral to some of the most complex restructuring transactions in public, private, and government settings. TRS Advisors will operate as Piper Sandler’s restructuring group and will be led by 30-year veteran restructuring banker Todd R. Snyder.

Piper Sandler was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to TRS Advisors in connection with the transaction.

About Piper Sandler

As a leading investment bank, we enable growth and success for our clients through deep sector expertise, candid advice and a differentiated, highly productive culture. We transcend transactions to define possibilities—enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Learn more at PiperSandler.com.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. TRS Advisors was acquired by Piper Sandler and is a brand name used by the restructuring group of the Piper Sandler & Co. investment banking division. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Disclaimer

