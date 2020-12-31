 

Vaxil’s Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting and Update on Exercise of Warrants

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, announces that at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting, held on December 30, 2020 in Toronto, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.

The Company also announces that since November 26, 2020, the date of the filing of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we have received aggregate proceeds of $115,000 from the exercise of previously issued (January 2018) warrants, having an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant.

As of December 30, 2020, the Company has $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

This has been a very exciting year for us and as we begin 2021, we wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support. The funds from the exercise of warrants, together with our last private placement will enable us to continue to progress our research programs,” said David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin, a COVID-19 and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These signal peptides induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

