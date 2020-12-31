 

Model N Completes Acquisition of Deloitte’s Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 22:15  |  68   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Deloitte’s life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology.

With the acquisition, Model N has broadened its portfolio to better serve life sciences companies from pre-commercial to the largest enterprises in the world, deepened its domain expertise, and strengthened its offering by adding purpose-built, cloud-native software. In addition to increasing Model N’s addressable market, the acquisition will immediately provide cross-sell opportunities to customers of all sizes.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Model N not only because of the sizable expansion of our TAM but also because of the talented team of employees, complementary technology and significant customer base,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “With the addition of Deloitte’s cloud software and expert services solution, we can serve the entire life sciences market from pre-commercial to large enterprises. We now offer a complete range of revenue management solutions that support our customers as they move through various stages of development.”

Model N acquired Deloitte’s life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology for approximately $60 million in cash.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Model N Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Model N Completes Acquisition of Deloitte’s Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Deloitte’s life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology. With the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
JetBlue Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Lemonade Ends 2020 With Over One Million Active Customers
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Co-Chief Investment Officer Appointments and ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Six Property Portfolio for $12.0 million
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Model N Announces New Chief Financial Officer
17.12.20
Model N to Acquire Deloitte’s Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business
15.12.20
Model N Welcomes Manisha Shetty Gulati as New Board Member