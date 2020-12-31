 

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Senior Note Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 22:30  |  49   |   |   

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with affiliates of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners LP and Machine Investment Group for the issuance of certain notes (collectively, the “Note”) in an aggregate amount of $20.0 million, with an additional $10.0 million available to draw within the next twelve months, at the Company’s option. The Note matures in 3 years and will be payable on or before the maturity date at the rate of 1.47x the principal amount borrowed during the initial 3-year term, with a 1-year extension at Company’s option. The Note also carries a 6.0% current interest rate, payable quarterly during the initial 3-year term. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as Sotherly’s financial advisor. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Note to enhance its liquidity position.

Dave Folsom, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Kemmons Wilson in this transaction, which provides liquidity to Sotherly and enables us to continue to navigate the negative impacts of the ongoing pandemic. This transaction further positions Sotherly to be able to focus on the impending recovery, manage its balance sheet obligations, and preserve its asset base.”

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

Contact at the Company:        

Mack Sims        
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
306 South Henry Street, Suite 100
Williamsburg, Virginia 23185        
(757) 229-5648 




Sotherly Hotels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Senior Note Financing WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with affiliates of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners LP and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Kontrol Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...