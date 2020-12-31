 

Gold Resource Corporation Appoints New Leadership in Conjunction With Nevada Spin-Off

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announces new leadership in conjunction with the spin-off of its Nevada Mining Unit to shareholders as Fortitude Gold Corporation (“Fortitude Gold”). 

Gold Resource Corporation’s Board of Directors announced leadership changes include: 

·       Gold Resource Corporation Chairman Mr. Bill Conrad has stepped down as Chairman and will continue to serve as an independent director on the Company’s board. 

·       Current Gold Resource Corporation director Mr. Alex Morrison has been appointed to serve as Chairman. 

·       Outgoing Gold Resource Corporation CEO, President and director Mr. Jason Reid has stepped down from all Company positions to lead Fortitude Gold. 

·       Mr. Allen Palmiere has been appointed CEO and a director of Gold Resource Corporation. 

·       Ms. Lila A. Manassa Murphy and Mr. Joseph Driscoll have been appointed as independent directors to Gold Resource Corporation’s Board. 

Gold Resource Corporation has completed the spin-off of the Company’s Nevada Mining Unit into a separate, stand-alone public company, Fortitude Gold Corporation on December 31, 2020.  Mr. Bill Conrad serves as Fortitude Gold’s Board Chairman, while Mr. Jason Reid serves as Fortitude Gold’s CEO, President and director.            

Mr. Alex Morrison (new Gold Resource Corporation Board Chairman) 

“With the completion of the Nevada spin-off, we are excited to now focus our strategy in Mexico on redeploying more cashflow back into the ground for accelerated growth,” stated Mr. Alex Morrison, newly appointed Chairman of Gold Resource Corporation.  “We thank Mr. Jason Reid for his years of service to the Company as he now leads Fortitude Gold forward for the benefit of all Company shareholders.  We also thank Mr. Bill Conrad for his years of service as Chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the Company’s board.”   

