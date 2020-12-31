Power Solutions International Announces Amendment to Credit Agreement

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced that it entered into a first amendment to its one-year senior secured revolving credit facility pursuant to that certain credit agreement dated March 27, 2020, between the Company and Standard Chartered Bank (“Standard Chartered”).



Among other items, the first amendment provides the Company with a waiver with regard to the minimum Consolidated EBITDA requirement for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, amends the calculations of the interest coverage ratio and minimum Consolidated EBITDA, reduces the minimum Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio thresholds for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and removes the 60-day extension option for the maturity date. The Company incurred a customary amendment fee associated with the amendment, however, there were no changes to the interest rate of LIBOR plus 2% per annum.