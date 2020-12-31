 

TomaGold announces a second closing of its private placement for an amount of $239,784

31.12.2020   

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $239,784 (the “Offering”), consisting of common and flow-through units. The Offering consists of the issuance of:

  1. 1,934,800 common units (the “Common Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Common Unit for an amount of $154,784. Each Common Unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation and one warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

  2. 850,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for an amount of $85,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Corporation and one half of a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Corporation has not paid a finder's fee for this portion of the financing.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to incur exploration expenses on the Corporation's mining properties in Quebec and for working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period, ending on May 1st, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

