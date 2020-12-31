 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 23:00  |  33   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN). The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research.

This recall comes on the heels of a November 10, 2020 research report released by Quintessential Capital Management (“QCM”) entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]” QCM stated that it received “expert opinions from multiple surgeons and former senior FDA personnel,” leaving QCM “confident that Penumbra’s flagship device may be on the verge of a class 1 recall by the FDA.”

Then, on December 8, 2020, QCM published another report accusing Penumbra of using a fake character to generate supporting scientific literature for its products. According to QCM, “[t]his fraudulent character appears to have been fabricated by management in a reckless attempt to hide its involvement with critical research produced with significant undisclosed conflicts of interest.” Significantly, Penumbra later admitted its co-founder, Arani Bose, was the real author of certain challenged literature.

Then, on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced it was voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device because it may be susceptible to damage during use and subsequent patient injury or death.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $13.84 per share, or approximately 7.3%, to close at $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.

Most recently, on December 28, 2020, research firm Marcus Aurelius Value published a report concluding Penumbra’s recall was not just a matter of “bad luck” but “instead symptomatic of more pervasive rot.” The report accuses Penumbra of improperly using a small Tennessee entity as the “‘independent’ core lab used to adjudicate many of Penumbra’s clinical studies since at least 2013 even though it is registered to the wife of a Penumbra scientific author and site investigator.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.46 per share, or approximately 6.11%, to close at $175.95 per share on December 28, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Penumbra securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Penumbra Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN). The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
JetBlue Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Lemonade Ends 2020 With Over One Million Active Customers
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Co-Chief Investment Officer Appointments and ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Six Property Portfolio for $12.0 million
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
PENUMBRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Penumbra, Inc. on Behalf of Penumbra Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Investors
18.12.20
PENUMBRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Penumbra, Inc. on Behalf of Penumbra Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
16.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
10.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
10.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
09.12.20
STOCK ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" Or The "Company") (NYSE: PEN) and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
09.12.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.12.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Seek Counsel – PEN

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
16
Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?