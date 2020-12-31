 

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 23:01  |  64   |   |   

Highlights Track Record of Superior Value Creation Overseen by Diverse, Experienced Board of Directors

Monmouth Board Is Reviewing Blackwells’ Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Will Evaluate
Director Nominations and Proposals Submitted by Blackwells and Land & Buildings

Monmouth was the Single Best Performing Industrial REIT
Based on Total Return to Stockholders, Over the Past Year

HOLMDEL, N.J, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today disclosed that, as of the deadline for receipt of such notices, it has received notice from Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”) of its intention to nominate four candidates to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors and submit six non-binding proposals, and has received notice from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”) of its intention to nominate four candidates to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors and submit one non-binding proposal to be voted on at Monmouth’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

As previously announced, the Monmouth Board is reviewing a non-binding, unsolicited proposal from Blackwells to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company for $18.00 per share. In addition, the Board and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will review Blackwells’ and Land & Buildings’ notices of proposed director nominations and stockholder proposals, and will make its recommendations to the Board at the appropriate time.

The Company issued the following statement:

Experienced & Engaged Board

Monmouth has a highly experienced and actively engaged Board that has overseen consistently outstanding operating and financial performance and total stockholder returns, and the Board remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all stockholders.

Monmouth notes that over the past three years, it has meaningfully strengthened the independence and diversity of its Board with the addition of three new independent directors who bring fresh perspectives and relevant backgrounds in REITs, risk management, global commerce, security matters and real estate finance and investment. Monmouth’s Board regularly evaluates opportunities to enhance corporate governance, will carefully consider the nominations and proposals put forth by stockholders and, if appropriate, may propose its own recommendations.

Seite 1 von 6
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT Highlights Track Record of Superior Value Creation Overseen by Diverse, Experienced Board of Directors Monmouth Board Is Reviewing Blackwells’ Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Will Evaluate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Kontrol Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE ATLANTA, GA MSA
21.12.20
Monmouth Real Estate Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from Blackwells Capital
18.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE COLUMBUS, OH MSA