FCPT Announces Sale-Leaseback of a Jiffy Lube Property for $1.6 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Jiffy Lube property for $1.6 million via a sale-leaseback transaction. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Indiana and is occupied under a new triple net lease by a franchisee operator (Hoosier Automotive Services) with 15 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a going-in cash capitalization in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT