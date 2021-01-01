iLOOKABOUT Provides Update on Timing for Completion of Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title and Certain Assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and Mailing of Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) announced today that it expects to finalize the definitive agreements with respect to the proposed acquisition (the “Acquisition”) (previously announced on November 2, 2020) by ILA of certain technology and non-legal assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “JEA”), 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of Voxtur Technologies, Inc. (“Voxtur Technologies”), and 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line Title, LLC dba Brightline Title (“Brightline Title”) to complete the Acquisition on or before January 29, 2021. A comprehensive press release prepared in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is expected to be issued on or before January 13, 2021 to facilitate the resumption of trading of the common shares (“Shares”) of ILA on the TSXV.

The Company also announced today that it has mailed a management information circular (the “Circular”) with respect to a special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders (“Shareholders”) of Shares of ILA. The record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting was the close of business on December 21, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked, among other matters, to: (i) approve the change of the Company’s name to “Voxtur Analytics Corp.” or such other name as the board of directors of the Company determines appropriate; (ii) approve amendments to the articles of the Company to amend the authorized capital of the Corporation to create a new class of non-voting shares (the “Non-Voting Shares”) with such rights and restrictions as set out in the Circular; (iii) in connection with the Acquisition, approve the creation of James Albertelli (“Albertelli”) and Jonathan Sawyer (“Sawyer”) as “Control Person(s)” (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) as a result of the issuance of a combination of Shares and Non-Voting Shares to Albertelli and Sawyer pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, as more particularly described in the Circular; (iv) approve the adoption of a restricted share unit plan; and (v) approve certain house-keeping amendments to the Company’s by-laws.